'We've marched 270 miles for Brexit'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Leavers marching 270 miles to ‘ensure we Brexit’
Brexit supporters on the March to Leave campaign are reaching Westminster on Friday.
The Victoria Derbyshire programme's James Waterhouse met them during the journey, which began in Sunderland two weeks ago, with around 100 individuals on their way.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
-
29 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window