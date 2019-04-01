Reading the No Outsiders books

Video

The No Outsiders programme was created in 2014 by Andrew Moffat, the assistant head teacher at Parkfield Community School in Birmingham.

The programme aims to teach children about the characteristics protected by the Equality Act - such as sexual orientation and religion.

Books used in programme include stories about a dog that doesn't feel like it fits in, two male penguins that raise a chick together and a boy who likes to dress up like a mermaid.

But some parents at Parkfield Community School in Birmingham say lessons featuring books depicting same-sex relationships are not age-appropriate and the lessons have currently been put on hold.

Video by Phoebe Frieze and Sam Everett.

The books featured in this video are:

Odd Dog Out by Rob Biddulph, published by Harper Collins Children's Books in 2016.

Julian is a Mermaid by Jessica Love, published by Walker Books in 2018.

And Tango Make Three by Justin Richardson and Peter Parnell, illustrated by Henry Cole, published by Simon & Schuster in 2007.