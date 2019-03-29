'If you cut me open you’d see the British flag'
Lizzie, Ijeoma and Zeno have grown up in the UK but are waiting for British citizenship.

A comic based on their experiences is helping them talk more openly about life as child migrants.

Video journalist: Fatma Wardy

  • 29 Mar 2019
