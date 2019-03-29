The twinning project tackling Brexit divisions
More in Common - how voters are bridging the Brexit divide

Brexit remains a deeply divisive issue on the day the UK was meant to leave the EU.

But two groups from the highest leave voting area, Boston and the highest remain voting area, Lambeth have been visiting each other's home towns to try to build bridges and understand different points of view.

BBC Breakfast went to see what the participants had gained from the experience.

