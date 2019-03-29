Jill Dando murder 'will never be solved'

Video

The detective who led the inquiry into Jill Dando's murder has told the BBC her case will never be solved.

Hamish Campbell was speaking on a documentary to mark 20 years since the newsreader's shooting.

Barry George was convicted of murder and spent eight years in jail before being acquitted at a retrial.

The Murder of Jill Dando will be shown on BBC One at 21:00 BST on Tuesday 2 April.