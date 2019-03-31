Model with alopecia aims to inspire others

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Model with alopecia wants people to embrace differences
Caitlin Leigh says she wants to inspire others to embrace what makes them different after becoming a model in the time since she was diagnosed with alopecia.
The 21-year-old, from Tonbridge, Kent, started losing her hair a year ago but was determined not to let it take over her life.
She told BBC Breakfast she set up an Instagram account to reach out to people in similar situations and has also been involved in modelling campaigns with Primark and Tu.
-
31 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window