Model with alopecia aims to inspire others

Caitlin Leigh says she wants to inspire others to embrace what makes them different after becoming a model in the time since she was diagnosed with alopecia.

The 21-year-old, from Tonbridge, Kent, started losing her hair a year ago but was determined not to let it take over her life.

She told BBC Breakfast she set up an Instagram account to reach out to people in similar situations and has also been involved in modelling campaigns with Primark and Tu.