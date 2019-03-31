Mother's Day card for jailed Nazanin

Video

The husband of a British-Iranian woman who is currently in prison in Iran has delivered a Mother's Day card to the steps of the Iranian Embassy, as part of his campaign for her release.

Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe was jailed for five years in 2016 on spying charges, which she denies.

Her husband Richard Ratcliffe delivered the card, telling Iranian authorities that 'enough's enough' and called for his wife to be released before the next Mother's Day.

In March the Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has said Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe will be given diplomatic protection by Britain.