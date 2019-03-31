Mother's Day card for jailed Nazanin
Video

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Mother's Day card delivered to embassy

The husband of a British-Iranian woman who is currently in prison in Iran has delivered a Mother's Day card to the steps of the Iranian Embassy, as part of his campaign for her release.

  • 31 Mar 2019