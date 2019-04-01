Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
British IS fighters speak after defeat
The end of the Islamic State group's so-called caliphate was announced less than a week ago - and now, the first British fighters who stayed until the very end are resurfacing.
The BBC's Middle East Correspondent Quentin Sommerville spoke to British IS fighters Hamza Parvez and Zakaryia Elogbani.
They're two of a growing number of men who have emerged after joining IS - most have been stripped of their British citizenship.
-
01 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window