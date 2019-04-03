Windrush scandal 'made me want to end my life'

Video

Up to £200m could be paid to people affected by the Windrush scandal, the home secretary has announced.

Glenda Caesar lost her job at a doctor’s surgery as she did not have a British passport.

She wants her compensation to validate her loss of earnings and the stress she went through.

