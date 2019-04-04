Media player
Dying mum's charity wish raises thousands
Ruth Merriman's family has coped with her death in a unique and unusual way.
The uplifting and upbeat pop song 'Hold on Change is Coming' is being used to mourn her passing.
More than £30,000 has been raised from this song for charity.
04 Apr 2019
