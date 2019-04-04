Dying mum's charity wish raises thousands
Video

Ruth Merriman's family has coped with her death in a unique and unusual way.

The uplifting and upbeat pop song 'Hold on Change is Coming' is being used to mourn her passing.

More than £30,000 has been raised from this song for charity.

  • 04 Apr 2019
