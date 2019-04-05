Gay Muslims on LGBT lessons row

Video

Gay Muslims have told the BBC the No Outsiders books would have helped their mental health growing up.

The programme was created in 2014 by Andrew Moffat, the assistant head teacher at Parkfield Community School in Birmingham and aims to teach children about the characteristics protected by the Equality Act – such as sexual orientation and religion.

Some parents at the school say lessons featuring books depicting same-sex relationships are not age-appropriate and have been protesting about it.

The BBC's LGBT correspondent, Ben Hunte, spoke to five gay Muslims about the issues raised by the protests.

