'I lost my hair at one to alopecia'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Alopecia: I lost my hair aged one
Hair. It's incredibly important for a lot of women. It can give a sense of self or identity, be a political symbol or a sign of rebellion.
But what about wigs? Why do some women choose to wear them and what is their significance?
Woman's Hour spoke to several women to hear what their wigs mean to them.
In this video, 28-year-old Laura Lattimore explains how she lost her hair when she was one and was diagnosed with alopecia.
-
22 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window