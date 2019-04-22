'I lost my hair at one to alopecia'

Video

Hair. It's incredibly important for a lot of women. It can give a sense of self or identity, be a political symbol or a sign of rebellion.

But what about wigs? Why do some women choose to wear them and what is their significance?

Woman's Hour spoke to several women to hear what their wigs mean to them.

In this video, 28-year-old Laura Lattimore explains how she lost her hair when she was one and was diagnosed with alopecia.