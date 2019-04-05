Media player
Almost struck by lighting!
The BBC's Matt Taylor had a near miss with some TV equipment during a live broadcast.
The on screen mishap was triggered by a gust of wind, forcing him to react with lightning speed.
The weather presenter was on location in Greenwich, London for BBC Breakfast at a spot 432ft (130m) above sea level.
Here's the moment it happened, and how he handled the aftermath.
