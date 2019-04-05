Media player
Video
Final Fleabag episode is 'perfect ending'
Fleabag star Sian Clifford has said the series two finale next week will be the show's last episode.
Clifford, who plays Fleabag's sister Claire in the BBC comedy, said the final episode has a "perfect ending" which is "closer to poetry".
She also told BBC Breakfast about her relationship with the show's creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who also plays the lead role.
05 Apr 2019
