The woman who set her husband on fire
Thirty years ago, Kiranjit Ahluwalia set her husband on fire after a decade of domestic abuse at his hands.
He died and she was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.
She tells the BBC about her journey to freedom.
06 Apr 2019
