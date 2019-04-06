'I knew it was a bomb from the smell'

Video

An Army officer who walked towards a smouldering bomb after it detonated on a London Underground train has been honoured for his courage.

Lt Col Craig Palmer, 50, received the Queen's Commendation for Bravery after he gathered vital evidence following the 2017 Parsons Green station attack.

"As soon as I smelt burning explosives I knew it was serious and that I wasn't going to turn my back on it," he said.

He was among several soldiers to receive honours.

Col Palmer, of the Royal Regiment of Artillery, was on his daily rush-hour commute on the District Line in London when there was an explosion as the train pulled in to Parsons Green Underground station.

The married father-of-three, who is originally from Stockton-on-Tees, was two carriages away, but he pushed through screaming crowds towards the danger.

A bomb built at home by a teenager had left 23 people with injuries from burns, while another 28 were hurt in the panic and crush afterwards.