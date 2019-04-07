Media player
Rachel Riley: 'Far right like to target women'
Europe's only Jewish-Muslim women's conference takes place this weekend, with the aim of producing a list of demands for what government and political parties need to do to tackle anti-Semitism and Islamaphobia.
TV presenter Rachel Riley, who has been at the event in London, said that internet is assisting in the spread of "hateful ideologies".
07 Apr 2019
