Can these MPs solve the Brexit escape room?
What happens when three MPs are locked inside a Brexit escape room?
The BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme set Layla Moran, Andrew Bridgen and Yasmin Qureshi the task of putting aside their differences to answer Brexit-themed puzzles and questions.
But can they get out on time?
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
09 Apr 2019
