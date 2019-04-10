Derek Owusu: 'There are always empty seats beside me'
Writer Derek Owusu tells Nihal Arthanayake his commute on public transport reveals the everyday racist actions black men in particular are subjected to in the UK.

Click here to listen to the full interview with Derek Owusu on BBC Sounds where he asks: 'Why do some white people feel uncomfortable around black men?'

