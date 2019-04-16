Farmers on the edge

Media player
Farmers struggling with mental health
Poor mental health is emerging as one of the biggest, yet unspoken challenges in the farming industry.
BBC analysis of the latest figures show that about one agricultural worker a week takes their own life across the UK.
For details of organisations which offer advice and support, please go to BBC Action Line.
Reporter: Gareth Barlow
Produced by: Catherine Ellis
Video Journalists: Tony Smith & Ameer Ahmed
Executive Producer: Chris Gibson
16 Apr 2019
