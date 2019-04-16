Farmers on the edge
Farmers struggling with mental health

Poor mental health is emerging as one of the biggest, yet unspoken challenges in the farming industry.

BBC analysis of the latest figures show that about one agricultural worker a week takes their own life across the UK.

  • 16 Apr 2019
