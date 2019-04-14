Media player
Video
Brexit: How do you delay leaving?
What is Article 50 and why does it matter for Brexit? Reality Check's Chris Morris tackles the terminology.
Motion graphics by Jacqueline Galvin.
14 Apr 2019
