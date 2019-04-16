Media player
The piano man and the star from Cats
When Ceili O'Connor - singer in the West End musical Cats - joined 91-year-old Denis Robinson as he tickled the ivories at St Pancras station, she made his day.
Footage of the pair was posted online and quickly went viral.
Mr Robinson, of Sutton, south London, said: "It's an absolute joy. Especially in a world like we've got today, where they're all moaning and groaning and fighting."
16 Apr 2019
