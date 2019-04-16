The piano man and the star from Cats

Video

When Ceili O'Connor - singer in the West End musical Cats - joined 91-year-old Denis Robinson as he tickled the ivories at St Pancras station, she made his day.

Footage of the pair was posted online and quickly went viral.

Mr Robinson, of Sutton, south London, said: "It's an absolute joy. Especially in a world like we've got today, where they're all moaning and groaning and fighting."

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.