Officers opened fire in west London on Saturday morning during an incident involving a car that was colliding with vehicles, the Metropolitan Police has said.

The Ukrainian embassy said its ambassador's vehicle was "deliberately rammed" as it sat parked outside the building in Holland Park.

The incident was filmed from a nearby building by witness Darcy Mercier.

He told the BBC that after police attempts to talk the driver our of the car failed, officers appeared to shoot at the car tyres, before opening the car door and using a Taser on him.