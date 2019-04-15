I could have had life of crime - Javid

Video

Sajid Javid has admitted he could have ended up in a life of crime instead of becoming home secretary.

In a speech on tackling serious violence, Mr Javid described his own experiences growing up in Bristol on what was once labelled “the most dangerous street in Britain”, where he said he avoided being drawn into shoplifting and drug dealing.

The home secretary also defended the use of stop and search and reiterated his support for a “public health” approach to violent crime, which he said should be treated like “the outbreak of some virulent disease”.