Jeremy Corbyn: IS teen Shamima Begum 'entitled' to legal aid
Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn says Shamima Begum - the London schoolgirl who fled the UK to join the Islamic State group in Syria - is entitled to legal aid to fight the decision to revoke her UK citizenship.
15 Apr 2019
