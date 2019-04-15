Jeremy Corbyn: IS teen Shamima Begum "entitled" to legal aid
Jeremy Corbyn: IS teen Shamima Begum 'entitled' to legal aid

Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn says Shamima Begum - the London schoolgirl who fled the UK to join the Islamic State group in Syria - is entitled to legal aid to fight the decision to revoke her UK citizenship.

