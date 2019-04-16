Video

A British woman who faced prison in Dubai for calling her ex-husband's new wife a "horse" on Facebook has told BBC Radio 5 Live that she and her daughter plan to go back.

Laleh Shahravesh was arrested at a Dubai airport after flying to attend her ex-husband's funeral with her 14-year-old daughter Paris.

The Detained in Dubai group said the case had been settled with a AED3,000 (£625) fine after a hearing.

Speaking to Emma Barnett, Laleh Shahravesh explained why the experience won’t stop her and her daughter returning.