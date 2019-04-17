Porn panics of the past
Past moves to police porn in the UK

A block on internet pornography – where sites will have to verify the age of UK users – is due come into effect in July.

But this isn't the first move to restrict access to porn in Britain.

We've been taking a look through the BBC archives at previous attempts.

