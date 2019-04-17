'There were broken people'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

London nail bombings: 'I was showered in blood'

Twenty years ago, three bombings targeted London's black, gay and Bangladeshi communities.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 17 Apr 2019