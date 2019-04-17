Windrush scandal: One year on

Video

It’s been a year and a half since Paulette Wilson was sent to a detention centre and threatened with deportation to Jamaica.

She came to the UK as a child, working for more than 30 years here, and was one of thousands of people affected by the Windrush scandal which made headlines in 2018.

The government has set up a scheme to compensate for people like Mrs Wilson – but will that be enough?

Adina Campbell reports for the BBC News at Ten.

Produced by Joanna Hall and Hannah Gelbart.