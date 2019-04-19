'If I could fly cleanly, I would'
Emma Thompson: 'If I could fly cleanly, I would'

Actress Emma Thompson has been defending her decision to fly from the US to attend a climate change protest in central London.

Speaking to reporters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group's pink boat, she said did not fly as much as she used to - and planted a lot of trees.

Ms Thompson also compared the protest to the campaign of disruption by the Suffragettes.

