Climate protesters stage museum 'die-in'
Extinction Rebellion: Climate protesters at museum

Extinction Rebellion activists took over part of the Natural History Museum as the climate change protest entered its second week.

About 100 people lay down under the blue whale skeleton at about 14:15 BST.

It comes as more than 1,000 people have been arrested since the protests began in central London a week ago.

  • 22 Apr 2019
