Climate change activist Greta Thunberg: 'Listen to climate scientists'
Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg has said that climate change is an "existential crisis" and has urged politicians to "listen to the scientists".
She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that the onus was on "corporations and states" to bring about change.
23 Apr 2019
