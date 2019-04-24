The Lego bricks for children with sight loss
The Lego bricks designed for children with sight loss

Lego have designed "Braille bricks" to help pupils with sight loss.

The BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme has been to meet pupils at one specialist school testing them out.

Some say other communication tools should also be taught.

