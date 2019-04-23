Video

A campaign to highlight the risks of cosmetic procedures is being launched by the government in England.

Love Island star Tyne-Lexy Clarson says she had a "daily influx" of emails from cosmetic surgery firms for free procedures after she left the show - but would never promote them.

Influencer Shani Jamilah says she was given a free "Brazilian butt lift" in return for taking her social media followers "on a journey" with her.

