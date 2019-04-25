Girls 'carry weapons for boyfriends'

Video

Girls in gangs are going "under the radar", according to London's Deputy Mayor for Policing, Sophie Linden.

Speaking to the BBC, former gang member "Samira" says she used to carry knives for "gang members, and for my own protection".

Figures analysed by the Children's Commissioner for England show a third of gang members aged between 10 and 15 are girls. Although there are suggestions this number could be even greater.

