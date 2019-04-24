Manchester derby: Fans' dilemmas
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Manchester United v Manchester City: Fans' dilemmas

Manchester City could take a decisive step towards the Premier League title if they beat rivals Manchester United in Wednesday's Manchester derby.

So, despite their traditional animosity towards United fans, will Liverpool supporters be cheering them on, and will United fans be willing their own team to lose to prevent Liverpool winning the title?

  • 24 Apr 2019
Go to next video: 'Pep talk' for Sunday league football club