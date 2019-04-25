Video

Quamari Serunkuma-Barnes was fatally stabbed outside his London school in 2017 when he was just 15 years old. His father, Paul Barnes, told Radio 5 Live’s Tony Livesey what happened that day:

“It took a bit of time to sink in because I didn’t believe it. As I was running out of work I had a thousand thoughts going through my mind.”

New figures show knife crime across England and Wales has risen to record levels, with police recording almost 41,000 offences involving knives or sharp objects last year, a 6% increase on the previous year.

This clip is originally from 5 Live Drive on 25 April 2019.