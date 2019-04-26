Prince William gives speech at site of Christchurch attack
Video

The Duke of Cambridge has visited a mosque in Christchurch where 42 people were killed in March's shootings.

Giving a speech at Masjid Al Noor on day two of his tour of the country, he called the attacks at two mosques in the city an "unspeakable act of hate".

