Lullaby written for royal baby

The choir that sang at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding have written a lullaby for their new baby.

The Kingdom Choir are a gospel group who performed Stand By Me in front of an estimated global TV audience of 1.9 billion people at the royal wedding in May 2018.

They wrote the lullaby for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new baby, saying they wanted to make it "personal and connect with mother and child."

