Prison violence caught on camera

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Prisoners share videos of violence on social media
Last year was a record year for violence in UK prisons, fuelled in part by the availability of illicit contraband like drugs and mobile phones.
Now a report by the Centre for Social Justice think tank is calling for change in the prison system, in order to tackle what it says is a "crisis."
BBC Home Affairs correspondent Danny Shaw explains.
-
30 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window