Why is it so hard to climb the social ladder?
Urgent is needed from the government to tackle inequality according to the Social Mobility Commission.
Its State of the Nation report said the situation had remained "virtually stagnant" since 2014.
Law graduate Paris McKenzie has spoken to the BBC about the difficulty she has faced finding work in Nottingham.
30 Apr 2019
