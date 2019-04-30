Resilience revolution
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Resilience revolution

Children from low income families are far more likely to face mental health problems such as anxiety and depression, in Blackpool is one of England's most deprived towns, but a new £10m scheme there is trying to help families cope.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 30 Apr 2019