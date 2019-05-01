‘I think he was protected because of his job’

Video

Police officers and staff accused of domestic abuse are a third less likely to be convicted than the general public, figures from 37 forces suggest.

They show 3.9% of claims against police led to a conviction from 2015-18 in England and Wales, compared with 6.2% among the population as a whole.

‘Suzanne’ says she was raped by her police officer husband, but no action was taken.

The Home Office said it was bringing in reforms "to improve police integrity".

