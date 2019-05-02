Vicky McClure: Dementia is a killer
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Vicky McClure: Dementia is a killer

Vicky McClure's late grandmother lived with dementia. Now she wants to break myths around the condition.

Our Dementia Choir with Vicky McClure starts on BBC One on Thursday 2 May 2019 at 8pm.

  • 02 May 2019