Vicky McClure: Dementia is a killer
Vicky McClure's late grandmother lived with dementia. Now she wants to break myths around the condition.
Our Dementia Choir with Vicky McClure starts on BBC One on Thursday 2 May 2019 at 8pm.
02 May 2019
