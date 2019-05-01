Remembering the Admiral Duncan attack twenty years on
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Gay Men's Chorus remember Soho nail bomb victims

London's Gay Men's Chorus performed outside the Admiral Duncan pub in Soho to remember the victims of a deadly nail bomb attack on 30th April 1999.

The attack, which killed three people and injured 79, was the third bomb attack in a fortnight by a self-confessed homophobe and racist.

  • 01 May 2019
Go to next video: 'There were broken people'