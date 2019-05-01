'Sing if you're glad to be gay'

Video

London's Gay Men's Chorus performed outside the Admiral Duncan pub in Soho to remember the victims of a deadly nail bomb attack on 30th April 1999. The attack which killed three people and injured 79 more was the third bomb attack in a fortnight by a self-confessed homophobe and racist.

