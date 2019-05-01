'Sing if you're glad to be gay'

Media player
Soho remembers the Admiral Duncan attack twenty years on
London's Gay Men's Chorus performed outside the Admiral Duncan pub in Soho to remember the victims of a deadly nail bomb attack on 30th April 1999. The attack which killed three people and injured 79 more was the third bomb attack in a fortnight by a self-confessed homophobe and racist.
01 May 2019
