'I was convinced I was going to die'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I was convinced I was going to die'

A London Bridge attack survivor and a woman caught up in the Parsons Green tube blast look back on their experiences.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 04 May 2019