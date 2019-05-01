Blood scandal victims' testimonies
Video

Blood scandal victims give testimonies

A public inquiry has been hearing from victims of the contaminated blood scandal.

Throughout the 80s and 90s thousands of people developed hepatitis C and HIV as a result of 'the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS'.

Stephen Nicholls and Carolyn Challis are just two of hundreds that are expected to give evidence.

  • 01 May 2019
