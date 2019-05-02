'If you weren't so fat you could run faster'

Media player
London Marathon pacesetter says slower runners abused on course
Liz Ayres was asked to run the course in 7.5 hours to aid participants. She said runners were called "fat" and "slow" by contractors and volunteer marshals - and one woman received chemical burns from the clean-up operation that began around them. Speaking on the Victoria Derbyshire programme, London Marathon event director Hugh Brasher said he was "very sorry to hear" of her experience.
02 May 2019
